SFD receives donated ballistic vests from CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier

The Shreveport Fire Department received three donated ballistic vests Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.
The Shreveport Fire Department received three donated ballistic vests Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.(KSLA)
By Michael Barnes
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department received a lifesaving donation Tuesday, Aug. 23. It’s not a firetruck, not new firefighting equipment, but instead, ballistic vests.

Three firefighters at Station 19 were given custom-fitted vests Tuesday. SFD Chief Clarence Reese says it’s only right with Shreveport’s uptick in crime. He says he has seen shots fired at scenes where his firefighters were present.

“I’ve been in a situation where a weapon was pulled on me on the job and we didn’t have this piece of equipment available at the time. This absolutely provides peace of mind for the guys and the gals on our job that respond to calls that have the potential to be violent,” said Oliver Hollins with SFD.

Each $1,400 ballistic vest was donated by the CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System. In total, three vests were donated. The CHRISTUS team says they want to help however they can, being that the fire department feels like extended family to them.

