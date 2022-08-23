Sen. John Kennedy discusses hurricane disaster reimbursement bill

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Governor John Bel Edwards spoke with the mayor of New Orleans on Tuesday, Aug. 23 to tour upgrades to the city’s water infrastructure.

As we approach the middle of hurricane season, Edwards said he believes the improvement will go a long way to protect the city.

U.S. Senator John Kennedy sat down with KSLA to discuss another precaution: the Flood Insurance Pricing Transparency Act. The bill includes an additional $40 million in disaster reimbursement. The Senate Appropriations Committee announced the funds would come from FEMA grants for relief for some southern parishes.

Kennedy said if passed, he doesn’t believe President Joe Biden would sign the bill.

