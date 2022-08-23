Rain winding down through the end of the week

(KSLA) - Rain chances are slowly going down over the next few days. There will still be a little bit of rain each day, but it will be much more isolated by the end of the week and weekend.

This evening will have a few lingering showers. It will not be raining everywhere, but if it does, it should be mostly light to moderate showers. If you are doing anything outdoors, you may need an umbrella to be safe. Temperatures will be left in the 80s before sunset, and will fall to the 70s afterwards.

Overnight, I will not rule out a few more isolated showers. It will not rain everywhere, however. Clouds will hang around, so no seeing the moon tonight. Temperatures will cool to the lower to mid 70s.

Wednesday will also see a little more rain. There could be more heavy downpours at times. Rain chances are at 50%. That may even be pushing it a bit. I think the rain will become a little more scattered to isolated so I am a little skeptical on how much to expect. It would not hurt to have an umbrella just in case, since there should be some rain. It’s juts a question as to how much. Temperatures will be held in check with highs in the 80s.

To round out the week, look for limited rain Thursday and Friday. I do expect some showers and storms, but they will be more scattered if not isolated. Rain chances both days are at 30%. I am tempted to drop Friday down to 20%. You may not need your rain gear these days, but I won’t rule out that small and quick shower. Temperatures will be held in check and will remain in the 80s for the high. Friday may touch 90 degrees if we see less rain.

This upcoming weekend will start off mostly dry Saturday, then will have a couple isolated showers Sunday. There may be a little sunshine at times, so you may need your sunglasses. Any outdoor plans should be good to go as of now. Certainly no need to cancel anything with a 20-30% chance of rain. Temperatures will warm up to around the 90s degree mark both days.

Early next week will start out with more of the same. Monday and Tuesday will have a couple isolated showers around. So, it won’t be completely dry, nor will it be a washout. There will be some locations that do not see any rain. As of now, Monday is at 30%, and Tuesday is at 40%. Temperatures may be a tad higher getting up to about 90 degrees.

In the tropics, we are tracking a couple systems in the Atlantic. One is coming off the coast of Africa and has a 20% chance of development. The other is several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands. This also has a 20% chance to become a named storm. There is no sign of either of these heading to the gulf or even surviving that long. So there’s no threat to the US coast. We’ll be your First Alert if that changes or if anything else pops up.

Have a great rest of the week!

