Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Music Prize finalists to be announced at 6 p.m. Aug. 23

The 10 were chosen by online voters, music industry professionals
Online voters have chosen five finalists and music industry professionals have chosen another...
Online voters have chosen five finalists and music industry professionals have chosen another five finalists from a field of 25 semifinalists for the 2022 Music Prize. Shown here are 12 of the semifinalists. The 10 finalists will be announced at 6 p.m. Aug. 23, 2022.(Source: Prize Fest)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The 10 Music Prize finalists will be announced at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Musicians had to submit a video performance to stream online Aug. 5-21.

The 25 semifinalists are:

  1. Absyte
  2. Allisen and the Wys Guys
  3. The American Hotel System
  4. Aname’ Rose
  5. Beauty School Dropout
  6. Benedetto
  7. Bond Plus
  8. Clint & the Cosmic Wake
  9. Gabby B
  10. Heavy is the Head
  11. Honey XL
  12. Junior the Third
  13. Krystall Poppin
  14. Lashawn Bowens
  15. Lost Circus
  16. LVVRS
  17. The Neon Highway
  18. Octavia the Great
  19. Ouro Boar featuring Ricky Latt
  20. People of Peace
  21. Rococo Disco
  22. Shelly Knicks and The Love + Space Connection
  23. Star Chamber
  24. T. Natty
  25. Tony Aye

Online voters have determined five bands and five more were chosen by a selection committee of music industry professionals.

Voting has ended. But you can still watch the semifinalists here until the finalists are announced. (Some videos may contain explicit content)

The Music Prize finals will be held Oct. 14-15 in Shreveport.

That’s when the 10 finalists will play live for the grand prize of $10,000 cash. Second place wins $2,000; and third wins $1,000. Plus, all bands are paid for their performances at the finals.

Click here to buy tickets to Music Prize finals

Online voters have chosen five finalists and music industry professionals have chosen another...
Online voters have chosen five finalists and music industry professionals have chosen another five finalists from a field of 25 semifinalists for the 2022 Music Prize. Shown here are 16 of the semifinalists. The 10 finalists will be announced at 6 p.m. Aug. 23, 2022.(Source: Prize Fest)

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melvin Slack Jr.
Temp. restraining order filed against Shreveport mayoral candidate for alleged death threats
DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office warns public of ‘poison napkin’ scheme in neighboring Texas
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
8 people arrested in human trafficking operation in Shreveport area
Officials responded to the scene in downtown Shreveport on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 to find that a...
Man facing trial in attempted murder case kills self

Latest News

The Shreveport Fire Department received three donated ballistic vests Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.
SFD receives donated ballistic vests from CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier
Geek'd Con kicks off on Aug. 19
Geek’d Con is kicking off at the Shreveport Convention Center
Geek'd Con 2022
Geek'd Con third day kicks off
(Source: Jackie Day-Whaley/Geek'd Con)
Shreveport hosts annual Geek’d Con