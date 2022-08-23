Music Prize finalists to be announced at 6 p.m. Aug. 23
The 10 were chosen by online voters, music industry professionals
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The 10 Music Prize finalists will be announced at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Musicians had to submit a video performance to stream online Aug. 5-21.
The 25 semifinalists are:
- Absyte
- Allisen and the Wys Guys
- The American Hotel System
- Aname’ Rose
- Beauty School Dropout
- Benedetto
- Bond Plus
- Clint & the Cosmic Wake
- Gabby B
- Heavy is the Head
- Honey XL
- Junior the Third
- Krystall Poppin
- Lashawn Bowens
- Lost Circus
- LVVRS
- The Neon Highway
- Octavia the Great
- Ouro Boar featuring Ricky Latt
- People of Peace
- Rococo Disco
- Shelly Knicks and The Love + Space Connection
- Star Chamber
- T. Natty
- Tony Aye
Online voters have determined five bands and five more were chosen by a selection committee of music industry professionals.
Voting has ended. But you can still watch the semifinalists here until the finalists are announced. (Some videos may contain explicit content)
The Music Prize finals will be held Oct. 14-15 in Shreveport.
That’s when the 10 finalists will play live for the grand prize of $10,000 cash. Second place wins $2,000; and third wins $1,000. Plus, all bands are paid for their performances at the finals.
Click here to buy tickets to Music Prize finals
