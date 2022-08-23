Melvin Slack says he’ll remain in mayoral race for now despite reports otherwise

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The campaign manager for one of Shreveport’s mayoral candidates has resigned. The candidate in question also says he still intends to run for office despite reports to the contrary.

Melvin Slack Jr. told KSLA Tuesday morning (Aug. 23) that he will still be running for mayor in November, despite multiple reports claiming he was withdrawing from the race.

A restraining order was filed against Slack Monday. In the order, the woman claims Slack put her in a chokehold at one point. She also claims he called her more than 60 times and alluded to meeting up for “intimate reasons.” The woman also claims Slack stalked her and made death threats against her at a political event.

As of Tuesday, Slack is still listed as a mayoral candidate on the Secretary of State’s website.

Slack’s campaign manager submitted her letter of resignation Tuesday, saying she has never “experienced a political candidate or organization act so unprofessionally.” The letter goes on to detail “questionable financial and business dealings” and an attempt by Slack to “intentionally sow seeds of discord concerning and/or among other candidates.”

“Moreover, you, Melvin G. Slack, have taken this ‘Gangster Mentality/Keep it in the Streets’ promise too far. It is one thing to try to appeal to the ‘gangster’ sector of the city, but you must know how to exercise professionalism and decorum as well. To my knowledge, even gangsters are organized and business oriented. You, however, are not,” the letter says.

The resignation letter also accuses Slack of making romantic advances toward the campaign manager during business meetings.

“I have no confidence in your ability to lead the City of Shreveport, or conduct business dealings based on the behavior you have exhibited,” the letter states.

The campaign manager goes on to say Slack has “created a hostile employment environment.”

KSLA obtained documents Tuesday showing Slack has requested a restraining order against his campaign manager.

