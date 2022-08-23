McKinney-Vento Program helps homeless students in Caddo Parish

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish students are back in the classroom, but some students struggle each day with homelessness. The McKinney-Vento Program is a federal program that provides services for families who have fallen on hard times.

According to Caddo Parish Schools, “the McKinney-Vento Educational Program identifies children and youth and removes any barriers that would prevent them from attending school. Social Service agencies collaborate with the Caddo Parish School Board to develop and implement programs that will enhance the education of McKinney-Vento families.”

Pittre Walker has worked with the program for more than 25 years as the homeless/Title 1 coordinator. She considers it a blessing to do what she does every single day.

“We are here to help them be able to get that and be successful in school, because we know without the uniforms, without the hygiene, and without the school supplies, they can’t be successful,” Walker said.

Caddo Parish has helped more than 700 students since school started earlier in August. Many students come for hygiene kits, schools supplies, uniforms, socks, and shoes.

“We are doing our part to help the system to ensure the kids going through a transition have necessities and things that they need,” Walker said.

Walker says with inflation and the costs of goods going up, the number of students helped will grow throughout the year as some families transition from living in hotels, shelters, cars, or with other family members.

If you need assistance from the McKinney-Vento Program, call 318-603-6518 or email McKinney-Vento@caddoschools.org.

