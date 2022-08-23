Louisiana Downs gets 2023 racing schedule approved

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Racing Commission held a closed meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 23 to discuss several topics, one of which was the racing schedule for the tracks.

Spokesperson Andrea Butler with Louisiana Downs says the tracks have to submit dates for approval every year. Today, they got their answers.

Despite rumors that the track was planning to do away with racing on the weekends, you can catch a horse race at Louisiana Downs on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

“Today, Louisiana Downs appeared in front of the Louisiana State Racing Commission to have our 2023 dates approved. The approved dates mimic the 2022 season. We are looking forward to an exciting year,” said Butler.

