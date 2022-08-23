Family thanks bystanders who tried to help son killed in car crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Alexander family suffered the unimaginable when Shelby Alexander, 18, died in a car wreck on his way to school.

“To endure that, Shelby is my only child. I couldn’t have anymore, and to hear your child’s voice. He woke up that morning, and then he passed away. And I’m not the same. I don’t even know how to function the right way, I’m all over the place because I’m so used to my son being with me,” Shelby’s mother, Sharon Alexander, said.

His family remembers Shelby as a good kid.

“He said he wanted to be an entrepreneur, and he made up his mind to enroll at LSU to study business immediately after graduating from high school,” his father, Kailum Alexander, said.

His father wants to thank the good samaritans who did everything they could to help.

“I just want to show this. It may be graphic, but, my son was sitting on his wallet. This is the money and his ID that was in his wallet,” his stepmother, Trina Alexander, said. “The flames were very high from what we were told, and I want to thank those people who tried to save my son. The flames were this intense and he was sitting on it. Those are some brave people.”

“One of the ladies who’s a local nurse, her name is Shante Jordan. She was at the scene. She told my daughter and me details of what happened and that there were other rescuers out there who were not first responders but just average citizens who saw the accident and stopped to try to render aid,” Shelby’s father said.

A nurse and a truck driver were among many who ran to help instead of driving away.

Shelby’s father was diagnosed with PTSD after serving in the Navy and wants to thank them and offer some advice.

“To that trucker and everyone who tried to pull Shelby from the car, we want to say thank you. Also, please, please get some mental health evaluation if you need it,” Shelby’s father added.

The family said they want to reach out to more bystanders and speak to them about what happened as well as thank them for doing their best to save Shelby.

“I would give each one of them a hug and squeeze them very tight because they did their best. So, I want to thank them with all my heart, each one of them, because they didn’t have to, but they did. Everyone who tried to save my son has been a blessing to us, even though we don’t know who they are,” Trina Alexander said.

If you were one of the bystanders who attempted to help Shelby Alexander or know someone who did, email Kellie Sanchez at kellie.sanchez@wafb.com to contact the family.

