Family reacts to fresh push to solve missing persons case with Shreveport connections

Rebecca Pauline “Becky” Gary has not been heard from since Dec. 27, 1988
Rebecca Pauline "Becky" Gary's family in Shreveport says they've not heard from her since Dec....
Rebecca Pauline "Becky" Gary's family in Shreveport says they've not heard from her since Dec. 27, 1988.(Source: Capital Region Crime Stoppers)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — It’s a decades-old mystery that still has no resolution.

The Shreveport family of a missing woman is cautiously optimistic as South Louisiana officials take another look into the disappearance of Rebecca Pauline “Becky” Gary.

This story is making national headlines.

More than three decades have passed since anyone has heard from Gary.

Since Dec. 27, 1988, her disappearance has been a mystery.

Jamie Williams says her and her mother, Rebecca, moved to Baton Rouge that year. Their first weekend in town, Gary sent 12-year-old Jamie to Shreveport for the Christmas holiday to stay with her mother.

After Christmas, Rebecca called, saying that she needed someone to come get her and that “it wasn’t working out in Baton Rouge.”

It’s what happened next that’s still a big question mark.

No one went to get Gary; no one went to get Jamie.

Now, 34 years later, Williams still lives and works in Shreveport and still wonders what happened to her mother.

“At this point, the who or the why is — I really could care less about that,” Williams said. “I just want to bring her home. I need to know because the not knowing is debilitating.”

The family wants answers — and they want closure.

Coming up at 10 p.m., KSLA News 12′s Destinee Patterson will tell us why they say there hasn’t been much of an investigation up to this point.

