Family reacts to fresh push to solve missing persons case with Shreveport connections

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — It’s a decades-old mystery that still has no resolution.

The Shreveport family of a missing woman is cautiously optimistic as South Louisiana officials take another look into the disappearance of Rebecca Pauline “Becky” Gary.

More than three decades have passed since anyone has heard from Gary.

Since Dec. 27, 1988, her disappearance has been a mystery.

Jamie Williams says her and her mother, Rebecca, moved to Baton Rouge that year. Their first weekend in town, Gary sent 12-year-old Jamie to Shreveport for the Christmas holiday to stay with her mother.

After Christmas, Rebecca called, saying that she needed someone to come get her and that “it wasn’t working out in Baton Rouge.”

It’s what happened next that’s still a big question mark.

No one went to get Gary; no one went to get Jamie.

Now, 34 years later, Williams still lives and works in Shreveport and still wonders what happened to her mother.

“At this point, the who or the why is — I really could care less about that,” Williams said. “I just want to bring her home. I need to know because the not knowing is debilitating.”

The family wants answers — and they want closure.

