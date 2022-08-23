Ask the Doctor
ELECTION DAY: Party primary runoff in Okla.

By KSLA Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Okla. (KSLA) - Tuesday, Aug. 23 is Election Day in Oklahoma.

Voters there are participating in the runoff election from the party primary the state held back in June.

On the ballot are the GOP runoff for the unexpired term of U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe and the Democratic runoff for the state’s other U.S. Senate seat.

There’s also a runoff for the U.S. House of Representatives seat being vacated by Mark-Wayne Mullin. Polls opened at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Click here for more information from the Oklahoma State Election Board.

