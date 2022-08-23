ELECTION DAY: Party primary runoff in Okla.

Okla. (KSLA) - Tuesday, Aug. 23 is Election Day in Oklahoma.

Voters there are participating in the runoff election from the party primary the state held back in June.

On the ballot are the GOP runoff for the unexpired term of U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe and the Democratic runoff for the state’s other U.S. Senate seat.

There’s also a runoff for the U.S. House of Representatives seat being vacated by Mark-Wayne Mullin. Polls opened at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Click here for more information from the Oklahoma State Election Board.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.