Downed utility line traps transport van; no injuries

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Several people are safe after the vehicle they were in contact with downed powerlines.

Officers got the call just after 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23 to 2300 of Dunlap Street.

Apparently, during the night during heavy rains, a tree fell bringing down utility lines near the road. Later, a transport van with a driver and two passengers came in contact with the power lines. The driver came to a stop and waited for first responders to assess.

“We couldn’t see the tension cable laying across the road because of the rain,” said Paul Jamison, the driver of the van. “We just got hung up. I told my clients to stay in the van because I didn’t know if the lines were live or not”

After crews checked the lines, the van was freed and Jamison was able to continue his route. No one was injured.

The roadway was blocked until lines can be cleared.

