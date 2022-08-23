Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Downed utility line traps transport van; no injuries

“We just got hung up. I told my clients to stay in the van because I didn’t know if the lines were live or not”
Officers got the call just after 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23 to the 2300 of Dunlap Street.
Officers got the call just after 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23 to the 2300 of Dunlap Street.(KSLA)
By Cody Jennings and Alex Onken
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Several people are safe after the vehicle they were in contact with downed powerlines.

Officers got the call just after 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23 to 2300 of Dunlap Street.

Apparently, during the night during heavy rains, a tree fell bringing down utility lines near the road. Later, a transport van with a driver and two passengers came in contact with the power lines. The driver came to a stop and waited for first responders to assess.

“We couldn’t see the tension cable laying across the road because of the rain,” said Paul Jamison, the driver of the van. “We just got hung up. I told my clients to stay in the van because I didn’t know if the lines were live or not”

After crews checked the lines, the van was freed and Jamison was able to continue his route. No one was injured.

The roadway was blocked until lines can be cleared.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melvin Slack Jr.
Temp. restraining order filed against Shreveport mayoral candidate for alleged death threats
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office warns public of ‘poison napkin’ scheme in neighboring Texas
8 people arrested in human trafficking operation in Shreveport area
Officials responded to the scene in downtown Shreveport on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 to find that a...
Man facing trial in attempted murder case kills self

Latest News

ollie
William Joyce talks upcoming Netflix series
New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin (4) runs through drills during training camp at their...
Saints’ Gillikin gets drug tested after 81-yard preseason punt
Caddo Parish Magnet High will be closed Tuesday, August 23rd due to a power outage. SWEPCO is...
Two Shreveport schools closed on Aug. 23, no power
Storms spur flash flooding, power outages