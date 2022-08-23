Double murder trial put on hold again after defendant falls ill

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The trial for an accused murderer has been put on hold again.

For the second time now, illness has caused Dewayne Watkins’ double murder trial to be delayed. Watkins has fallen ill with an undisclosed sickness. His trial is now in recess until he recovers.

The new trial date is Monday, Aug. 29 at 10:15 a.m.

This all comes after a mistrial was initially declared in the case after one of the prosecutors came down with COVID-19.

Watkins is facing two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Kelly Jose, 43, and Heather Jose, 33. Their bodies were found in a burned car in Shreveport’s Queensborough neighborhood back in 2018.

