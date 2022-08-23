Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Double murder trial put on hold again after defendant falls ill

Dewayne Watkins
Dewayne Watkins(Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Stacey Cameron
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The trial for an accused murderer has been put on hold again.

For the second time now, illness has caused Dewayne Watkins’ double murder trial to be delayed. Watkins has fallen ill with an undisclosed sickness. His trial is now in recess until he recovers.

The new trial date is Monday, Aug. 29 at 10:15 a.m.

This all comes after a mistrial was initially declared in the case after one of the prosecutors came down with COVID-19.

Watkins is facing two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Kelly Jose, 43, and Heather Jose, 33. Their bodies were found in a burned car in Shreveport’s Queensborough neighborhood back in 2018.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melvin Slack Jr.
Temp. restraining order filed against Shreveport mayoral candidate for alleged death threats
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office warns public of ‘poison napkin’ scheme in neighboring Texas
8 people arrested in human trafficking operation in Shreveport area
Officials responded to the scene in downtown Shreveport on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 to find that a...
Man facing trial in attempted murder case kills self

Latest News

The Shreveport Fire Department received three donated ballistic vests Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.
SFD receives donated ballistic vests from CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier
Smith County road and bridge crews removing trees, branches
Cleanup, assistance underway day after tornado hits in East Texas
Melvin G. Slack Jr.
Melvin Slack says he’ll remain in mayoral race for now despite reports otherwise
slacque
Melvin Slack to remain in Shreveport mayoral race