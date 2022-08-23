CPSO: 18-wheeler flips over on LA 169

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish deputies responded to the scene of a crash just before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

The incident occurred on the 4100 block of LA 169, between Blanchard Furrh Road and Blanchard Latex Road.

Officials say an 18-wheeler was flipped over. The driver was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Their condition is not known at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. As of now, one lane is closed, however, once a tow truck arrives to clear the truck, LA 169 North will be completely closed.

