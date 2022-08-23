Ask the Doctor
Cleanup underway day after Winona tornado

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WINONA, Texas (KLTV) - A National Weather Service team is now in Winona to survey damage.

Road and bridge crews are helping with cleanup by removing downed trees and branches.

Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks also confirmed reports of a tornado that touched the ground at 10:50 a.m. The Winona ISD Police Chief saw the tornado briefly touch down, and the school was briefly placed on lockdown but is back up at its regular schedule.

