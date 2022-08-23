Bossier deputies help relocate alligator that was in resident’s backyard

BENTON, La. (KSLA) - Deputies with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office took on a unique role Tuesday... gator wranglers!

On Tuesday, Aug. 23, deputies helped out a resident in Benton who had an unwelcome visitor. The 3-foot alligator had wandered onto the homeowner’s property.

This little 3-foot alligator was safely removed from a home in Benton, La. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. (BPSO)

“Many of our animal calls range from loose livestock, horses, and dogs, and sometimes alligators,” said Sheriff Julian Whittington. “Our deputies just have to be prepared for almost any call that comes in, because you never know what the day will bring.”

The little gator happened to be at the home of the daughter of a BPSO employee. Deputies were able to safely capture the gator. No one was injured.

The alligator was then relocated and released into the Bodcau Wildlife Management area in Benton.

