Temp. restraining order filed against Shreveport mayoral candidate for alleged death threats

By KSLA Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A temporary restraining order has been issued against one of the candidates running for mayor of Shreveport.

On Monday, Aug. 22, a judge granted a temporary restraining order against Melvin Slack Jr. In documents obtained by KSLA from the First Judicial District Court of Caddo Parish, the victim claims Slack put her in a chokehold, among other things.

The victim claims on Aug. 21, Slack threatened her at the PACE mayoral forum, saying he would “get her.” The woman says she told security, and they told her to file a restraining order. The victim goes on to say Slack also threatened her stepfather at the forum.

Slack allegedly called the woman about 60 times between Aug. 21 and 22, and repeatedly texted her threats.

She claims Slack called her around 3 a.m. and alluded to meeting for “intimate reasons.”

This isn’t the first time Slack has harassed the victim, she claims. On Aug. 13, the victim states Slack stalked her in a parking lot, circling around her vehicle. She also says on Aug. 9, Slack insinuated he could “kill someone without even touching them,” saying he has “people to do that for him.” The victim claims Slack admitted to having guns in his car and alluded to killing her. Aug. 9 is the day the victim claims Slack put her in a chokehold.

