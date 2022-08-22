Fire marshal says tornado damaged Winona High football field

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - East Texans are experiencing heavy rains, power outages and even a possible tornado this morning.

Smith County Fire Marshal confirmed there are reports of a tornado that touched the ground in Winona. The Winona ISD Police Chief saw the tornado briefly touch down and the school was briefly placed on lock down but is back up at its regular schedule, Brooks said at 10:50 a.m. He had reports of four houses being damaged, as well as power lines and minor damage to the high school. The National Weather Service – Shreveport said it had moved out of the area.

Smith County Precinct 4 Constable Josh Joplin said the tornado took down the fence perimeter of the city water tower, completely destroyed a modular building, and threw football equipment from the football field into a nearby pasture. A portable building was lying in the middle of Johnson Road.

He said the tornado appeared to have spun up on Johnson Road, traveled across the Winona High School field, over to Hussey Circle and moved north toward Big Sandy. He said there appeared to be quite a bit of damage in the Hussey Circle neighborhood.

“This probably is the only one I’ve seen that’s done this amount of damage in a short amount of time,” Constable Joplin said.

Winona resident Shelley Brumley sent video of damage to her house on Hussey Circle in Winona. Brumley said she owns about 20 birds and all are OK.

A small building is damaged by storms on Monday off Farm to Market Road 16 in Winona. (KLTV)

A tree branch blocks a road in Winona. (KLTV)

Longview residents are experiencing power outages as well.

First Alert Weather Days are in effect for today and tomorrow (Monday & Tuesday) as widespread heavy rains will likely lead to localized flash flooding in East Texas.

A Flood Watch has been issued until 7 PM Tuesday evening for central and eastern portions of East Texas as widespread rain totals are expected to range from 2.00″-5.00″, with localized areas potentially seeing even higher totals.

Flood Watch ((Source: KLTV))

Showers and storms will remain likely at times over the next 48 hours as an upper-level system slowly travels east, tapping into the very humid airmass that is currently in East Texas. Rain will be possible for our Wednesday as well, although coverage will not be as widespread, especially across our westernmost counties. East Texans are urged to use extra caution while out driving, and to never attempt to drive through a flooded roadway.

Projected rainfall ((Source: KLTV))

Remember to keep your low beams on when driving through heavy rainfall and to give plenty of space between you and the car ahead.

