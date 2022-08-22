Soaking rain continues into the evening commutes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Exactly what the title says, we have had a busy day thus far and that will continue into the evening hours.

Highs today have struggled to escape the 70s. Showers and storms have been a constant all day and it has been very heavy at times. A Flood Watch is in place until 7 PM Tomorrow and the threat of Flash Flooding is also on the table. These storms, earlier today, did produce a quick tornado near Winona, Texas, so that is also not out of the question. When traveling home this evening be very careful and stay weather aware. Pay attention to the road and if you come across any flooded roadways, do NOT drive through them. Lows tonight will drop to the low-70s with the rain continuing.

More showers are expected tomorrow with the majority of the widespread showers looking to happen during the morning and midday hours. Turning more scattered by the afternoon, this will be another decent amount of rainfall falling on a very dry area that is absorbing moisture slowly. The dry conditions up to this point are a large reason for the flooding issues we are seeing. Highs tomorrow may reach the low-80s, depending on the amount of sunshine. Lows tomorrow night are similar, low to mid-70s.

Rain chances continue into Wednesday but start dwindling. By the weekend we are looking to get back into the upper-80s and low-90s again. The weekend is looking mainly dry with only isolated showers and storms expected, a summer-type situation.

