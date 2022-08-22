Soaking Monday to start the week

(KSLA) - Showers and storms are very likely on your Monday with heavy downpours. Grab the rain gear as you head out the door today. More rain is likely for a couple days before becoming more isolated by the end of the week.

Good Monday morning! Get ready for a soaker! Showers and storms are imminent today with heavy downpours in a few places. It will not rain all day long, but rather I expect a few breaks in the showers. Keep the umbrella handy as you will certainly need it. Take your time on the roads as well. Use your headlights and of course your wipers. There is a flood watch in effect until 7:00 PM Monday evening. By then, the rain should wind down a little. However, this watch could get extended into Tuesday. Temperatures today will hardly change at all. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday will be another wet day with more rain. I think by this point, it will be a little more scattered and not as widespread. You’ll still need your umbrella however. Rain chances are at 70%. Over the rainfall from Monday and Tuesday, we could see up to 5-7 inches of rain. So watch out for any flooding that may take place. Temperatures will warm up to the lower 80s on Tuesday.

Wednesday will also see more rain. There could be more heavy downpours at times. Rain chances are at 60%. I think the rain will become a little more scattered to isolated so I am a little skeptical on how much to expect. As of now, I would plan on there being more rain, especially in the morning. Temperatures will be held in check with highs in the 80s.

To round out the week, look for more rain Thursday and Friday. However, the chances for widespread showers are a little less likely as of now. I do expect some showers and storms, but they will be more scattered if not isolated. Rain chances both days are at 30%. Temperatures will be held in check and will remain in the 80s for the high. Friday may touch 90 degrees if we see less rain.

This upcoming weekend will start off mostly dry Saturday, then will have a couple isolated showers Sunday. There may be a little sunshine at times, so you may need your sunglasses. Any outdoor plans should be good to go as of now. Certainly no need to cancel anything with a 20-30% chance of rain. Temperatures will warm up to around the 90s degree mark both days.

In the tropics, we are tracking just one system in the Atlantic. This has a 20% chance of development as it moves west in the open water. There is no sign of this heading to the gulf or even surviving that long. So there’s no threat to the US coast. We’ll be your First Alert if that changes or if anything else pops up.

Have a meaningful Monday and stay dry with all the rain!

