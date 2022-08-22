Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Saints WR Michael Thomas misses open practice with hamstring injury

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13)
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas missed Sunday’s (Aug. 21) open practice in the Ceasar’s Superdome due to a hamstring injury, according to head coach Dennis Allen.

Who Dat faithful who have longed to see the star finally take the field following injury troubles the last two seasons may be on high alert but Allen indicated that the latest development is likely something that isn’t too concerning. However, Allen did note that the absence was out of medical caution and not just a day of rest.

“Michael Thomas is dealing with a little bit of a hamstring,” Allen said.

Receiver Michael Thomas was one of several notable players who didn’t practice Sunday. Included on the list were left tackle James Hurst and right guard Cesar Ruiz.

Up to this point, Thomas has had a fantastic camp leading up to preseason, and last week Allen had high hopes for the star’s potential availability for week 1 saying, “When I watch Michael Thomas at practice, I see the Michael Thomas that I saw pre-injury.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two unbuckled victims die in a head-on collision, another is left fighting for their lives.
Unbuckled Haughton man and woman killed in crash; another victim fights for their life
A tree cutting crane flips and crushes house on Bruce Avenue
Tree-cutting crane flips over, crashes into home in Broadmoor
Larry Selders
State Rep. Larry Selders charged with DWI; troopers say he was doing burnouts
Shooting at Villa Norte Apartments leaves one man with a life-threatening injury
Shooting reported at Villa Norte Apartments; one victim fighting for his life
Man's sports car carjacked by 5 armed, masked men.
5 armed suspects steal sports car from gas station on Bert Kouns; 2 arrested in Bossier

Latest News

New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin (4) runs through drills during training camp at their...
Saints’ Gillikin gets drug tested after 81-yard preseason punt
New Orleans Saints running back Dwayne Washington, right, celebrates after scoring a touchdown...
How to watch tonight’s Saints preseason game in Green Bay
Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2)
Saints QB Jameis Winston out for Friday’s preseason game in Green Bay
New Orleans Saints running back Dwayne Washington, right, celebrates after scoring a touchdown...
Dalton has TD pass on 1 drive as Saints fall to Texans 17-13