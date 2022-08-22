Process of removing bat infestation begins at Fair Grounds Field

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Workers on Monday, Aug. 22 could be seen wearing hazmat suits and face masks on the Fair Grounds Field property.

The gate was closed and caution tape roped off the main entrance to the once-beloved ballpark.

The process of removing the bats is Perault Nuisance Wildlife Control’s responsibility and may take up to two weeks. Demolition of the facility is supposed to begin immediately after.

The start date for the demolition may be Sept. 6, if not sooner, and is expected to last 90 days, if the weather permits.

Devante Austin calls the demolition “a tragic mistake.”

“The stadium was history we could of built on rather than destroying trying to make new history,” he said via Messenger.

Austin said his mother used to work at the field during its prime.

“I smelled the food, and seen our people coming together rather than ripping each other apart,” he said. “That stadium brought so many jobs and opportunities that our city doesn’t have now.”

KSLA News 12 reached out Henderson Construction, the company in charge of the demolition. They said they understand that the stadium is near and dear to the people of Shreveport.

You can reach out to them to find out more about getting your hands on a piece of the ballpark for your personal collection.

There have been no plans set for the land after the ballpark’s demolition.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.