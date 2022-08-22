Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Process of removing bat infestation begins at Fair Grounds Field

Workers begin removing bat infestation from Fair Grounds Field
Workers begin removing bat infestation from Fair Grounds Field
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Workers on Monday, Aug. 22 could be seen wearing hazmat suits and face masks on the Fair Grounds Field property.

The gate was closed and caution tape roped off the main entrance to the once-beloved ballpark.

The process of removing the bats is Perault Nuisance Wildlife Control’s responsibility and may take up to two weeks. Demolition of the facility is supposed to begin immediately after.

The start date for the demolition may be Sept. 6, if not sooner, and is expected to last 90 days, if the weather permits.

Devante Austin calls the demolition “a tragic mistake.”

“The stadium was history we could of built on rather than destroying trying to make new history,” he said via Messenger.

Austin said his mother used to work at the field during its prime.

“I smelled the food, and seen our people coming together rather than ripping each other apart,” he said. “That stadium brought so many jobs and opportunities that our city doesn’t have now.”

KSLA News 12 reached out Henderson Construction, the company in charge of the demolition. They said they understand that the stadium is near and dear to the people of Shreveport.

You can reach out to them to find out more about getting your hands on a piece of the ballpark for your personal collection.

There have been no plans set for the land after the ballpark’s demolition.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two unbuckled victims die in a head-on collision, another is left fighting for their lives.
Unbuckled Haughton man and woman killed in crash; another victim fights for their life
A tree cutting crane flips and crushes house on Bruce Avenue
Tree-cutting crane flips over, crashes into home in Broadmoor
Larry Selders
State Rep. Larry Selders charged with DWI; troopers say he was doing burnouts
Man's sports car carjacked by 5 armed, masked men.
5 armed suspects steal sports car from gas station on Bert Kouns; 2 arrested in Bossier
Shooting at Villa Norte Apartments leaves one man with a life-threatening injury
Shooting reported at Villa Norte Apartments; one victim fighting for his life

Latest News

40+ shots fired at crowded Texarkana gas station; 1 person injured
Edron Blacknell, 22, of Cedar Hill, was arrested Friday in Marshall on a capital murder warrant...
Capital murder suspect arrested in Marshall
Melvin Slack Jr.
Temp. restraining order filed against Shreveport mayoral candidate for alleged death threats
Heavy rains spur flash flooding for the first time in months
Heavy rains spur flash flooding for the first time in months