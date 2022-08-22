Ask the Doctor
Man facing trial in attempted murder case kills self

Officials responded to the scene in downtown Shreveport on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 to find that a man who was set to be on trial for attempted murder had shot and killed himself.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man from Shreveport who was facing trial in an attempted murder case is dead after shooting himself, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says.

On Monday, Aug. 22, the DA’s office reported that Brandon Richardson, 32, shot and killed himself in the Shreveport riverfront casino district during the morning hours. Law enforcement officials responded to the scene at Riverview Park on Clyde Fant Parkway around 10 a.m. Monday morning.

Richardson was facing trial on a charge of attempted second-degree murder for Jan. 17, 2021 shooting of his former intimate partner and mother of his child. Richardson reportedly shot her in the chest with a .22 caliber revolver.

DA’s office officials say this shooting happened during a custody exchange; Richardson reportedly did not want to return the child to its mother. There were numerous witnesses to the shooting, including young children.

The DA’s office says Richardson was also facing trial on charges of false imprisonment with a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault with a firearm. Those charges stem from an incident in which Richardson reportedly pointed his gun at a man and held him and his victim at gunpoint before officers arrived.

Jury selection for Richardson’s trial was set to start Aug. 22, and last until Aug. 25.

