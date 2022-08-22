Man accused of having child pornography, animal sexual abuse images, videos

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Pornographic videos and images of children and animal sexual abuse were found on a Shreveport man’s electronic devices, the Caddo Sheriff’s Office reports.

Now 25-year-old Jacob Daniel Butler is being held on 29 counts of pornography involving juveniles and 41 counts of sexual abuse of animals.

Caddo sheriff’s Detective Thomas Lites said Bulter is accused of downloading, possessing and uploading numerous child pornography videos and images online. Cyber crimes detectives found a total of 70 illegal videos and images during their initial investigation, he said.

Butler was arrested Monday, Aug. 22 and booked into Caddo Correctional Center at 11:46 a.m. the same day, online records show. No bond amounts have been set.

The investigation is ongoing and Butler could face more charges, authorities said.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.