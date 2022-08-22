Ask the Doctor
Longview man killed in single-vehicle crash near Henderson

(File graphic)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Friday night crash left a Longview man dead in Rusk County.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Darrell R. Fowler, 57, of Longview, was traveling eastbound on Farm to Market Road 13, one mile east of Henderson. The preliminary investigation showed Fowler failed to negotiate a right curve and traveled into the curve at an unsafe speed. Fowler’s vehicle traveled across the roadway into the north bar ditch where it began to roll. Fowler was then ejected from his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

