SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Due to power outages as rainy weather moves through the ArkLaTex, one school will be dismissing students early.

The announcement was made on Monday, Aug. 22:

Due to a power outage, we will dismiss students at 9:30 a.m. today (Aug. 22). All bus riders will ride the bus home and all car riders will need to be picked up as usual in the parent pickup area. Please check our website and social media page for additional information.

