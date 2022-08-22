Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Former Jeff. Parish teacher’s aide groomed, raped, threatened 12-year-old, attorney says

Sophia Canales is accused of raping a 12-year-old student and threatening him with a machete.
Sophia Canales is accused of raping a 12-year-old student and threatening him with a machete.(JPSO)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A former teacher’s aide has been arrested and accused of raping a 12-year-old student, according to jail records and the victim’s attorney.

Sophia Canales, 22, was arrested Saturday morning in Kenner.

Canales previously worked at Stella Worley Middle School in Westwego. Education leaders in Jefferson Parish say she was employed as a paraprofessional, which provides classroom support for teachers, but said she no longer works for the school district.

“This was a textbook example of sexual grooming,” the victim’s attorney, Artis G. Ulmer, III said in a statement. “Ms. Canales used her school position to identify her victim. She then gained his trust by filling a financial need. And after isolating him from his parents, Ms. Canales sexualized the relationship. In her final act, she then began to assert control and literally threaten his life. My client didn’t deserve to have his innocence stolen, and his parents don’t deserve to have their son’s affection alienated by a pedophile. This child’s life will be forever destroyed. "

Ulmer provided FOX 8 with a voicemail Canales reportedly left on the juvenile’s phone. In it she says, in part “Hi boo. I miss you,” and threatens to “show up with a machete” if he was lying to her about whether his phone was dead or not.

Canales is facing an aggravated rape charge.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office warns public of ‘poison napkin’ scheme in neighboring Texas
Melvin Slack Jr.
Temp. restraining order filed against Shreveport mayoral candidate for alleged death threats
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
8 people arrested in human trafficking operation in Shreveport area
Caddo Parish Magnet High will be closed Tuesday, August 23rd due to a power outage. SWEPCO is...
Two Shreveport schools closed on Aug. 23, no power

Latest News

POLICE CAMERAS: Council discusses cameras in Alexandria area seeing a recent crime increase
(Gray Television photo illustration)
Caddo has programs to help address its teacher shortage now and later
Dr. David Baker and Mike VII
Longtime Mike the Tiger vet, Dr. David Baker, reportedly leaving LSU
Lake Area Adventures is expanding by building a family entertainment complex.
New family entertainment complex coming soon to Lake Charles
Smith County road and bridge crews removing trees, branches
Cleanup, assistance underway day after tornado hits in East Texas