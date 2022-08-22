DPSO: Tree takes out powerlines, closes highway; main phone line out

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office reports a portion of a busy highway is closed and its main phone number is out following storms on Monday morning.

The posts were made before 9 a.m. on the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Facebook page.

The downed tree fell near the intersection of Highway 175 and 15149. When the tree fell, it took some powerlines down as well. As the tree cannot be cut until the power lines are dealt with, Highway 175 will be shut down.

The main line for DPSO is out at this time. Anyone with a non-emergency can call (318) 872-9052. For emergency calls, 911 is still working.

