DPSO: Tree takes out powerlines, closes highway; main phone line out

For emergency calls, 911 is still working
The main line for DPSO is out at this time. Anyone with a non-emergency can call (318)...
The main line for DPSO is out at this time. Anyone with a non-emergency can call (318) 872-9052. For emergency calls, 911 is still working.(MGN)
By Alex Onken
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office reports a portion of a busy highway is closed and its main phone number is out following storms on Monday morning.

The posts were made before 9 a.m. on the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Facebook page.

DOWNED TREE: HWY 175 At 15149 Hwy 175 there is a downed tree with power lines completely blocking the road. 175 will...

Posted by Desoto Parish Sheriff's Office on Monday, August 22, 2022

The downed tree fell near the intersection of Highway 175 and 15149. When the tree fell, it took some powerlines down as well. As the tree cannot be cut until the power lines are dealt with, Highway 175 will be shut down.

SHERIFFS OFFICE MAIN PHONE LINE DOWN The main line for the DeSoto Parish Sheriffs Office is currently down due to the...

Posted by Desoto Parish Sheriff's Office on Monday, August 22, 2022

The main line for DPSO is out at this time. Anyone with a non-emergency can call (318) 872-9052. For emergency calls, 911 is still working.

