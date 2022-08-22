Ask the Doctor
Centenary College starts fall semester with many new opportunities for students

By Tayler Davis
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There are many new things going on at Centenary College of Louisiana for the 2022-23 school year.

Students went back to the classroom Monday, Aug. 22.

Over the summer, freshmen went out of the country for a program called Centenary in Paris. It’s a program that sends students to Paris, France to start their college careers.

Several students also participated in a medical program at Willis-Knighton over the summer. They worked with local doctors for more than a month with the goal of getting their feet wet in the field before applying to medical school in a few years.

This fall, students will also have an opportunity to gain knowledge in a new subject. Kinesiology will now be offered starting this semester. Right now, 25 students are enrolled for classes.

Students are also breaking barriers in the biology department. Last semester, students created the first diverse anatomical models in the hopes of giving students options to use models that are more diverse.

Coming up on News 12 at 6 p.m., find out more about how the new anatomical models will be an asset for the college’s students.

