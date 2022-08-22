Ask the Doctor
Capital murder suspect arrested in Marshall

Edron Blacknell, 22, of Cedar Hill, was arrested Friday in Marshall on a capital murder warrant out of Dallas County.(Harrison County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A man wanted for capital murder out of Dallas County was arrested in Marshall.

According to a report by the Marshall Police Department, on Friday, the Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force arrested Edron Blake Blacknell, at the 2900 block of Tower Street in Marshall. Blacknell, 22, from Cedar Hill, had a warrant for capital murder out of Dallas County. He is currently held in the Harrison County Jail, pending extradition to Dallas County.

The Task Force worked with the Marshall Police Department’s Patrol, Criminal Investigation Department and Special Response Team to take Blacknell into custody without incident

