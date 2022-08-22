Ask the Doctor
40+ shots fired at crowded Texarkana gas station; 1 person injured

(KCTV5 News)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - One person is recovering from their injuries after being shot in Texarkana over the weekend.

It happened early Sunday morning (Aug. 21) at the Raceway convenience store on N Stateline Avenue on the Arkansas side, police say. Officials say more than 40 shots were fired.

One person was hit and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Two vehicles were also damaged in the gunfire. Police say the parking lot was full of people at the time of the shooting.

At this time, no one has been arrested.

