A very wet start to the workweek

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Flood Watch has been issued for a large portion of the ArkLaTex until Monday evening at 7:00. Expecting plenty of rain to start off this week.

Although it has been a humid one today, the temperature has not been all that bad. I don’t know if that is me getting used to the heat or if it just felt a bit more tolerable today. Anyway, showers and storms are expected this afternoon and will continue in greater numbers into the late night and overnight hours. Lows tonight will drop to the low-70s.

Starting the week off wet with significant rainfall expected for your Monday. All commutes, morning, lunchtime, and evening, will be affected by rainfall and it could be heavy rain at times. Some rumbles of thunder and gusty winds are also not out of the question. Highs will struggle to reach the low-80s, most likely topping out in the upper-70s. Tomorrow night, showers begin to dwindle some, though we won’t be done, with lows in the low-70s.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, rain chances begin to fall off going into Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures remaining in the 80s. The 90s will return by the weekend with typical heat-driven showers and storms possible.

