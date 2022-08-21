Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

A very wet start to the workweek

By Austin Evans
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Flood Watch has been issued for a large portion of the ArkLaTex until Monday evening at 7:00. Expecting plenty of rain to start off this week.

Although it has been a humid one today, the temperature has not been all that bad. I don’t know if that is me getting used to the heat or if it just felt a bit more tolerable today. Anyway, showers and storms are expected this afternoon and will continue in greater numbers into the late night and overnight hours. Lows tonight will drop to the low-70s.

Starting the week off wet with significant rainfall expected for your Monday. All commutes, morning, lunchtime, and evening, will be affected by rainfall and it could be heavy rain at times. Some rumbles of thunder and gusty winds are also not out of the question. Highs will struggle to reach the low-80s, most likely topping out in the upper-70s. Tomorrow night, showers begin to dwindle some, though we won’t be done, with lows in the low-70s.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, rain chances begin to fall off going into Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures remaining in the 80s. The 90s will return by the weekend with typical heat-driven showers and storms possible.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man's sports car carjacked by 5 armed, masked men.
5 armed suspects steal sports car from Swoop, Bert Kouns; 2 arrested in Bossier
A tree cutting crane flips and crushes house on Bruce Avenue
Tree-cutting crane flips over crashing into home in Broadmoor
Albert Jo Lopez
BCPD: Man arrested after fatal I-20 shooting
Two unbuckled victims die in a head-on collision, another is left fighting for their lives.
Unbuckled Haughton man and woman killed in crash; another victim fights for their life
BCPD is looking for a suspect involved in a jewelry theft.
BCPD seeking jewelry store heist suspect; surveillance images released

Latest News

Flood Watch in place until tomorrow evening
Austin's Sunday Afternoon Weather Update
Flood Watch in effect
Sunday showers and storms - Flood Watch in place
Flood Watch in effect
Austin's Sunday Morning Weather Update
Tracking showers tomorrow and this week
Keep the umbrella handy for the time being!