Unbuckled Haughton man and woman killed in crash; another victim fights for their life

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - A vehicle crosses the center line and collides head-on with another, killing two people and leaving another fighting for their lives.

On Saturday, August 20, just after 9 p.m., Louisiana State Police (LSP), Troop G, responded to a dispatch to Bellevue Road near Pease Meadow Road. When they arrived on the scene they found two vehicles had collided head-on. The crash killed two victims, Holly Budd, 54, and Noel William Budd, 76, who both were not using seatbelts.

The LSP investigation revealed that a 2014 Nissan Rogue, driven by Holly Budd, was heading north on Bellevue Road, at the same time a 2018 Nissan Pathfinder was heading south on Bellevue Road. For unknown reasons, Holly Budd ran off the road and overcorrected, which caused her vehicle to cross the center line, she collided head-on with the Pathfinder.

Holly and Noel both suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead on the scene by the Bossier Parish Coroner. Both occupants in the Pathfinder were wearing seatbelts and were taken to a local hospital. The driver received treatment for non-life threatening injuries but the passenger is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Impairment is not suspected as the cause of the crash, but toxicology samples were taken for analysis. The crash is currently still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.