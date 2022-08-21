Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Suspected wrong-way driver crashes head-on into Smith County Sheriff’s Deputy

It happened near County Road 485 and Loop 323 in Tyler around 9 p.m. Saturday
crash
crash
By Julian Esparza
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County Sheriff’s Deputy was involved in a head-on crash with a suspected wrong-way driver, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 9 p.m. Saturday near County Road 485 and Loop 323 in Tyler. A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office says it appears the driver hit the deputy while driving on the wrong side of the road.

Both drivers received minor injuries. No additional information has been made available.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man's sports car carjacked by 5 armed, masked men.
5 armed suspects steal sports car from Swoop, Bert Kouns; 2 arrested in Bossier
A tree cutting crane flips and crushes house on Bruce Avenue
Tree-cutting crane flips over crashing into home in Broadmoor
Albert Jo Lopez
BCPD: Man arrested after fatal I-20 shooting
Two unbuckled victims die in a head-on collision, another is left fighting for their lives.
Unbuckled Haughton man and woman killed in crash; another victim fights for their life
BCPD is looking for a suspect involved in a jewelry theft.
BCPD seeking jewelry store heist suspect; surveillance images released

Latest News

Larry Selders
State Rep. Larry Selders charged with DWI; troopers say he was doing burnouts
Sergio Flores
EBRSO: Suspect arrested after climbing through car window with a knife then demanding money and beer
Tree service's toppled crane lifted off damaged house
Tree service's toppled crane lifted off damaged house
PACE hosts 2022 Shreveport mayoral forum
Myrtle Steet shooting, two vehicles crashed
Shooting on Myrtle Street near Hearne; two vehicles found crashed