Sunday showers and storms - Flood Watch in place

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Tracking continued rain chances today and at times the showers and storms could bring some heavy downpours. The best chances are looking to be in the afternoon with the rate increasing around 7 PM. A slight break from rainfall is expected during the late evening and overnight hours but another round will be on the way early in the morning Monday. Highs today will struggle, looking at the mid-80s, lows in the low-70s.

A Flood Watch has been issued for a large portion of the viewing area. This area is where Futuretrack is focusing much of the heavy rain. Flash flooding can be a concern during the afternoon hours and we will give you the First Alert whenever anything is issued.

Looking ahead to the beginning of the workweek, you’ll need your umbrella too. Showers and storms are expected right at the start of the day, all commutes will be wet. Highs will struggle even more, not expected to reach the 80-degree mark, but it is possible to just kiss it. Lows will remain the same, low-70s. We will likely be in the 80s all this coming week with shower chances continuing into Tuesday and Wednesday.

