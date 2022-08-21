Ask the Doctor
Shooting at Villa Norte Apartments; one victim fighting for his life

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The victim and three others were standing by a tree in the parking lot of the Villa Norte Apartments when they heard multiple shots being fired.

At 1:13 a.m. on August 21, the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting at the Villa Norte Apartments, at 1620 Fullerton Street. When they arrived they learned that one Black male victim had been shot in the back. The victim was immediately transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries.

The victim told police that he and three others were standing near a tree in the parking lot when they heard multiple gunshots, the victim and the others fled.

The witnesses could not give any information about the suspect at this time.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

If you have information about this crime please call the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-7300.

If you would like to stay anonymous, call Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, or visit the site at www.CScrimestoppers.org.

