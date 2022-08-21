Ask the Doctor
Shooting on Myrtle Street near Hearne; two vehicles found crashed

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two vehicles were found crashed on Hearne Avenue and Myrtle street, one vehicle had a shot victim inside.

At 5 a.m. the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shots fired call around Hearne Avenue and Myrtle Street. When SPD arrived they noticed a silver Chrysler 300 had wrecked into a light post on Hearne Avenue, the driver had fled on foot and abandoned the vehicle. When the SPD drove down Myrtle Street they found a gray impala that had backed into a tree, inside the car, officers found the woman driver who had been shot in the neck.

The woman victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During their investigation, SPD discovered bullet casings on both ends of Myrtle Street. It is currently unclear who the suspect is.

The investigation is currently ongoing, we will give updates as information becomes available.

If you have information about this crime please call the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-7300.

If you would like to stay anonymous, call Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, or visit the site at www.CScrimestoppers.org.

