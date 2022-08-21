PACE hosting LGBTQ+ Mayoral Forum

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - PACE is holding its Mayoral Forum that’s dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community and their concerns.

On Sunday, August 21, People Acting for Change and Equality (PACE) is hosting a Mayoral Forum dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community at the LSUS theatre, beginning at 4 p.m. and ending at 6 p.m. All of the candidates will be asked questions by moderators pertaining to their views of LGBTQ+ issues or actions they may take in office that affect the LGBTQ+ community.

In every mayoral election since 2002, People Acting for Change and Equality has been hosting its Mayoral Forum. Based on attendance at prior PACE forums, organizers expect 200-300 LGBTQ+ community members to be present.

After the Q&A portion of the event, Rhino Coffee will be served, and the candidates will be available for the public to ask one on one questions.

“PACE is proud of the history of this event. Every year we have hosted, the atmosphere has been civil, productive, and safe. We hope you’ll join us this Sunday to meet the candidates and learn about their positions regarding LGBTQ+ citizens and their future in Shreveport,” said PACE Vice President Katie Bickham.

