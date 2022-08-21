Fire breaks out at New Zion Apartments

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - 20 firefighters were involved in the battle against flames at New Zion apartments.

On August 20 at 11:45 p.m. the Shreveport Fire Department dispatched crews to a reported fire at the New Zion apartment complex located at 4345 Illinois Avenue. Engine 16 was the first on the scene and reported heavy smoke coming from the apartment. A total of 20 firefighters worked to bring the fire under control in just under 12 minutes.

The occupants escaped the apartment and were looked over by EMS, no serious injuries were reported and no one was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is currently still under investigation.

