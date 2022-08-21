Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Fire breaks out at New Zion Apartments

Shreveport Fire Department
Shreveport Fire Department(KSLA)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - 20 firefighters were involved in the battle against flames at New Zion apartments.

On August 20 at 11:45 p.m. the Shreveport Fire Department dispatched crews to a reported fire at the New Zion apartment complex located at 4345 Illinois Avenue. Engine 16 was the first on the scene and reported heavy smoke coming from the apartment. A total of 20 firefighters worked to bring the fire under control in just under 12 minutes.

The occupants escaped the apartment and were looked over by EMS, no serious injuries were reported and no one was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is currently still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man's sports car carjacked by 5 armed, masked men.
5 armed suspects steal sports car from Swoop, Bert Kouns; 2 arrested in Bossier
A tree cutting crane flips and crushes house on Bruce Avenue
Tree-cutting crane flips over crashing into home in Broadmoor
Albert Jo Lopez
BCPD: Man arrested after fatal I-20 shooting
BCPD is looking for a suspect involved in a jewelry theft.
BCPD seeking jewelry store heist suspect; surveillance images released
Fatal crash claims life of Shreveport woman in DeSoto

Latest News

(Source: Jackie Day-Whaley/Geek'd Con)
Shreveport hosts annual Geek’d Con
Tree service crane crashes into home
Tree service crane crashes into home
Bossier City Police looking for suspected jewelry theif
Bossier City Police looking for suspected jewelry thief
Shreveport community celebrates Geek'd Con
Shreveport community celebrates Geek'd Con