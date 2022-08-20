Tree cutting crane flips over crashing into home in Broadmoor
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A tree-cutting vehicle crane has completely flipped over and crashed through the roof of a home in the Broadmoor neighborhood.
On August 20, around 9:02 a.m. the Shreveport Fire Department responded to dispatch on Bruce Avenue, when they arrived on the scene they discovered that a tree-cutting crane vehicle had flipped over and crashed into a home.
There is currently no information on if anyone was injured during the accident.
