Tree cutting crane flips over crashing into home in Broadmoor

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A tree-cutting vehicle crane has completely flipped over and crashed through the roof of a home in the Broadmoor neighborhood.

On August 20, around 9:02 a.m. the Shreveport Fire Department responded to dispatch on Bruce Avenue, when they arrived on the scene they discovered that a tree-cutting crane vehicle had flipped over and crashed into a home.

A tree cutting crane flips and crushes house on Bruce Avenue (KSLA)

There is currently no information on if anyone was injured during the accident.

