Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Tree cutting crane flips over crashing into home in Broadmoor

A tree cutting crane flips and crushes house on Bruce Avenue
A tree cutting crane flips and crushes house on Bruce Avenue(KSLA)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A tree-cutting vehicle crane has completely flipped over and crashed through the roof of a home in the Broadmoor neighborhood.

On August 20, around 9:02 a.m. the Shreveport Fire Department responded to dispatch on Bruce Avenue, when they arrived on the scene they discovered that a tree-cutting crane vehicle had flipped over and crashed into a home.

A tree cutting crane flips and crushes house on Bruce Avenue
A tree cutting crane flips and crushes house on Bruce Avenue(KSLA)

There is currently no information on if anyone was injured during the accident.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man's sports car carjacked by 5 armed, masked men.
CARJACKING: 5 armed suspects steal sports car from Swoop, Bert Kouns
Albert Jo Lopez
BCPD: Man arrested after fatal I-20 shooting
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins
La. Supreme Court says Mayor Perkins can run for re-election
Fatal crash claims life of Shreveport woman in DeSoto
A woman says her father's belongings were thrown on the side of the road less than a week after...
Woman’s deceased father has belongings thrown out of apartment less than a week after death

Latest News

Man's sports car carjacked by 5 armed, masked men.
CARJACKING: 5 armed suspects steal sports car from Swoop, Bert Kouns
BCPD is looking for a suspect involved in a jewelry theft.
BCPD seeking jewelry store heist suspect; Surveillance images released
Louisiana State Penitentiary
Attorney files federal lawsuit to prevent juvenile offenders from moving to Angola
Albert Jo Lopez
BCPD: Man arrested after fatal I-20 shooting