Tracking a wet pattern into next week

By Austin Evans
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In a normal climate situation one may be disappointed when you see an entire week dominated by significant rain chances but I am looking forward to this week.

Highs today will reach the upper-80s and low-90s. Going into the afternoon we’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms move into the ArkLaTex, lasting until about 9:00 PM. Mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid-70s.

Tomorrow, showers and storms begin early in the morning, so be sure to have the umbrella handy during Sunday morning activities. Highs will be slightly lower, mainly upper-80s. Scattered rainfall will be prevalent throughout the day and into the evening hours. It will be off and on, not a total washout but still a good amount of rain. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the mid-70s.

Looking ahead to the extended forecast, our next weather maker is a big rain driver with a stalled out front combining with tropical moisture. This will keep rain chances in the forecast throughout most of the week but especially Monday. Temperatures next week are below average by about 10-degrees, mid-upper-80s for highs all week.

