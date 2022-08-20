Ask the Doctor
Shreveport man who terrorized a family for years sentenced to 25 years

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after terrorizing an ex’s family for two years, threatening their lives.

On August 18, Davario Xavier Cole, 23, also known as “Nucci”, to 25 years in prison for attempted second-degree murder, 15 years for aggravated criminal damage to property, and 20 years for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Cole was previously convicted of these counts in court on July 28.

On the morning of June 16th, Cole’s ex-girlfriend’s home was shot multiple times from the street. The victim and her family suspected it was Cole, who had been sending threatening messages, saying he would kill the victim’s daughter, who was his ex-girlfriend.

Later that morning Cole returned to the house, armed with a firearm with an extended magazine, and confronted the victim’s brother. The brother and his family were afraid they would be sure and hid inside their home, at which point Cole shot at the home again.

Cole had a prior conviction for unauthorized entry of the same victim’s home, which barred him from being there or from possessing a firearm. While in jail, Cole sent messages threatening to kill every member of his ex’s family or anyone who got between them. He was also recorded on a state phone line saying that anyone that talked about him would also die.

