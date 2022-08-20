Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Shreveport man sentenced in connection to 2020 shooting

(KY3)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, a Shreveport man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison in connection to crimes committed on June 16, 2020.

Davario Xavier Cole, 23, also known as “Nucci,” was sentenced for attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and a felon in possession of a firearm.

On the morning of June 16, 2020, the victim’s house had been shot at multiple times. The victim and her family suspected Cole, who had been sending threatening messages that he would kill the victim’s daughter who was his estranged girlfriend.

Later that same morning, Cole went back to the house with a firearm with an extended magazine, and confronted the victim’s brother. The brother and his family were afraid of being shot and went back into the home. Cole then made a U-turn and shot at the house again.

Officials say Cole has a prior conviction for unauthorized entry of the victim’s home. This prohibited him from being there or owning/possessing a firearm. While incarcerated, Cole sent messages where he threatened to kill every member of his estranged girlfriend’s family and anyone that got between them. He also stated on a recorded line that anyone that talked about him also would die.

RELATED: 21-year-old charged with attempted murder in connection to June 16 shooting

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bossier City police examine the Hamilton Road overpass on westbound Interstate 20 for evidence...
Section of I-20 W closed while Bossier City police seek evidence related to deadly shooting
Justin Price, 32, is charged with illegal possession of stolen things.
SHERIFF’S OFFICE: Man caught selling 1k+ gallons of diesel stolen from employer
Over $36M in La. tax refunds unclaimed
A woman says her father's belongings were thrown on the side of the road less than a week after...
Woman’s deceased father has belongings thrown out of apartment less than a week after death
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins
La. Supreme Court says Mayor Perkins can run for re-election

Latest News

Louisiana State Penitentiary
Attorney files federal lawsuit to prevent juvenile offenders from moving to Angola
Interim police chief appointed in Texarkana
Interim police chief appointed in Texarkana
Black Food Truck Night taking place in Shreveport
Black Food Truck Night taking place in Shreveport
The Good Stuff: Put me in coach
The Good Stuff: Put me in coach