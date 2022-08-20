Shreveport man sentenced in connection to 2020 shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, a Shreveport man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison in connection to crimes committed on June 16, 2020.

Davario Xavier Cole, 23, also known as “Nucci,” was sentenced for attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and a felon in possession of a firearm.

On the morning of June 16, 2020, the victim’s house had been shot at multiple times. The victim and her family suspected Cole, who had been sending threatening messages that he would kill the victim’s daughter who was his estranged girlfriend.

Later that same morning, Cole went back to the house with a firearm with an extended magazine, and confronted the victim’s brother. The brother and his family were afraid of being shot and went back into the home. Cole then made a U-turn and shot at the house again.

Officials say Cole has a prior conviction for unauthorized entry of the victim’s home. This prohibited him from being there or owning/possessing a firearm. While incarcerated, Cole sent messages where he threatened to kill every member of his estranged girlfriend’s family and anyone that got between them. He also stated on a recorded line that anyone that talked about him also would die.

