Shreveport hosts annual Geek’d Con

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s a big weekend in the ArkLaTex, as people flock to Geek’d Con!

The second day of the convention kicked off at the Shreveport Community Center.

The even features headliner stars from television, film, comic book artists and professional cosplayers.

“When we go it’s a blast. There are a lot of cool people to see. A lot of cool cos-plays. A lot of cool things to buy as well. It’s really fun to come here every year,” said attendee Xavier Simmons.

The con comes to a close Sunday, Aug. 21.

