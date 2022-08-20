Ask the Doctor
BCPD: Man arrested after fatal I-20 shooting

Albert Jo Lopez
Albert Jo Lopez(Bossier City Police Department)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier police have made an arrest in connection to the fatal shooting that occurred on I-20 near the Red River Bridge.

Albert Jo Lopez, 57, was arrested for the shooting death of Chase Brownfield.

On Thursday, Aug. 18, officers with the Shreveport Police Department were called to a single-vehicle accident on the side of the Red River overpass. Officers found Brownfield in the driver’s seat of a black 2016 Jeep Liberty with gunshot wounds to the head. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health and was later pronounced dead.

Bossier police began an investigation and determined that Brownfield had recently been involved in a domestic dispute that may have led to the shooting. Detectives say they believe he was shot from another vehicle on I-20.

Lopez was booked into the Bossier City Jail with one count of first-degree murder and one count of illegal use of weapons. His bond is set at $515,000.

The incident remains under investigation.

RELATED: Section of I-20 W closed while Bossier City police seek evidence related to deadly shooting

