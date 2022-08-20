Ask the Doctor
Keep the umbrella handy for the time being!

By Austin Evans
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We have a wet one ahead of us and I’m not talking about just tomorrow!

Tonight, showers are possible with warm and muggy conditions, and lows in the mid-70s.

Tracking continued rain chances, as we saw today but this time more, tomorrow and at times the showers and storms could bring some heavy downpours. The best chances are looking to be in the afternoon with the rate increasing around 7 PM. A slight break from rainfall is expected during the late evening and overnight hours but another round will be on the way early in the morning Monday. Highs tomorrow will struggle, looking at the mid-80s, lows in the low-70s.

Looking ahead to the beginning of the workweek, you’ll need your umbrella too. Showers and storms are expected right at the start of the day, all commutes will be wet. Highs will struggle even more, not expected to reach the 80-degree mark, but it is possible to just kiss it. Lows will remain the same, low-70s. We will likely be in the 80s all this coming week with shower chances continuing into Tuesday and Wednesday.

