East Texans take on missing persons cold cases

East Texans have started a group dedicated to finding information about missing persons cold cases.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: Aug. 20, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - At any given time in East Texas, law enforcement somewhere is working on a missing persons case. Sometimes they’re found safe and sound, other times years pass with no clues as to what happened to the missing person. It is those case that an East Texas group focuses on, trying to find clues and give families hope. Karen Knuckols-Phillips talks about the creation of her group: “Missing East Texas Eight and Beyond,” named after the initial eight missing persons cases they became involved in.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

