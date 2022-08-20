Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Competition launched to name planets, stars discovered by James Webb telescope

The International Astronomical Union has launched the NameExoWorlds 2022 Competition to name...
The International Astronomical Union has launched the NameExoWorlds 2022 Competition to name new discoveries by James Webb Space Telescope.(NASA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There’s a contest now open to name new planets discovered by the James Webb Space Telescope.

The telescope is making amazing discoveries every day, and each planet and host star needs to be named.

The organization in charge of naming celestial objects, the International Astronomical Union, launched the global NameExoworlds 2022 Competition.

An exoworld is considered to be any planet outside our solar system.

The competition does have its rules: you can’t name an exoworld after yourself, your pet, or give it religious or military significance.

The public can submit their names through Nov. 11. Entries can be submitted through this form.

An international committee will review the submissions and announce the winners next March.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albert Jo Lopez
BCPD: Man arrested after fatal I-20 shooting
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins
La. Supreme Court says Mayor Perkins can run for re-election
A woman says her father's belongings were thrown on the side of the road less than a week after...
Woman’s deceased father has belongings thrown out of apartment less than a week after death
Fatal crash claims life of Shreveport woman in DeSoto
Keyana Williams, 16
BCPD looking for runaway teen girl

Latest News

Man's sports car carjacked by 5 armed, masked men.
CARJACKING: 5 armed suspects steal sports car from Swoop, Bert Kouns
A religious icon is seen from the window of a church which was destroyed after Russian attack...
Russian shelling, Ukrainian airstrike reflect broadening war
BCPD is looking for a suspect involved in a jewelry theft.
BCPD seeking jewelry store heist suspect; Surveillance images released
Decomposing body found in trunk of vehicle at central Las Vegas apartment complex
Decomposing body found in trunk of vehicle at Las Vegas apartment complex