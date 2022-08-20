Ask the Doctor
CARJACKING: 5 armed suspects steal sports car from Swoop, Bert Kouns

Man's sports car carjacked by 5 armed, masked men.
Man's sports car carjacked by 5 armed, masked men.(google maps)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Another carjacking to add to the growing list of recent carjackings; five suspects approached a man and then took his sports car.

On August 20 at 3:59 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a dispatch to the Swoop gas station at 109 East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. When SPD arrived they learned that a male victim was reportedly approached by 5 Black males in a White Yukon Denali, the alleged suspects were armed with pistols and rifles and were wearing masks. Two suspects got into the victim’s 2019 Silver Convertable Camaro then the suspects fled the scene onto I-20.

The victim was not harmed, but no arrests have been made.

SPD is currently investigating, updates to come as more information becomes available.

If you have any information about this case please call the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-7300 or if you want to stay anonymous call crime stoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their site https://www.cscrimestoppers.org/.

