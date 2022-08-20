BCPD seeking jewelry store heist suspect; Surveillance images released

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was spotted stealing jewelry from a local jewelry store, now the Bossier City Police Department has released images of the suspect.

On August 17 a slender young Black male suspect reportedly was observed on security cameras stealing merchandise from a local jewelry store. The suspect was seen fleeing in a white-colored vehicle as a passenger, on Barksdale Blvd., Bossier City.

BCPD is looking for a suspect involved in a jewelry theft. (bossier city police department)

If you recognize the suspect in these images or have any information related to this crime you are encouraged to call the Bossier City Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 318-741-8641 or the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8605.

Anyone who wants to submit an anonymous tip and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100 or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your information via the web.

