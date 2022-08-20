1 dead, 8 wounded in six shootings in the last 24 hours, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One person was killed and eight others were wounded in six separate shootings reported in the overnight hours, New Orleans police said Saturday (Aug. 20).

The first of three reported double shootings occurred Friday at 10:04 p.m. in the 2500 block of Annette Street in the Seventh Ward. The NOPD said two men -- aged 40 and 50 -- were outside when an unknown suspect opened fire. The victims were taken for hospital treatment in a private vehicle, but the department did not disclose their conditions.

A second double shooting was reported nearly an hour later in downtown New Orleans. Police said two men, aged 40 and 30, were shot multiple times at 10:55 p.m. by someone who fled in a gray sedan. The NOPD said the victims were shot in the 100 block of LaSalle Street. The conditions of the victims were not disclosed.

The night’s third double shooting claimed the life of a 58-year-old man. He was one of two males shot early Saturday around 2:57 a.m. in the 2400 block of St. Andrew Street in Central City. One victim was shot multiple times and died within 30 minutes of being rushed to a hospital by New Orleans EMS. Police provided no information on the age or condition of the second victim.

The fourth shooting left a 34-year-old woman wounded around 3:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of North Rampart Street in the Bywater neighborhood. Police said the woman heard gunshots and “suffered multiple gunshot wounds,” but have not disclosed her condition. The NOPD said she was taken for hospital treatment by EMS personnel.

Around 10 a.m. Saturday morning, police say a man was shot in Gentilly near the 2700 block of Leon C. Simon Drive. The man was shot multiple times and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Another man was shot Saturday somewhere on the West Bank. The incident was reported by New Orleans police around 3:30 p.m., but investigators still had not determined the exact location of the incident.

